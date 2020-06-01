Massachusetts Flavor Ban Takes Effect

The sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, has become illegal in Massachusetts as of today.

Massachusetts became the first state to approve such a ban when Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill in November.

The law applies to the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Massachusetts retail stores and online.

Cigar bars, hookah lounges and other licensed venues can continue selling flavored tobacco as long as these products are consumed on-site.

Massachusetts’ decision to extend the ban to menthol flavors has been contentious in part because studies have shown menthol cigarettes are consumed disproportionately by minorities, which activists have warned could lead to disproportionate police enforcement in the black community.