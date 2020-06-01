Shots on Goal

Two tobacco plant-based vaccine candidates have entered the race for a serum against Covid-19.

By Stefanie Rossel

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a devastating toll around the world, the race for a vaccine against Covid-19 among pharmaceutical and biotech companies, universities, research institutes and other stakeholders has accelerated. According to a report by Verband Forschender Arzneimittelhersteller, the German association of researching drug manufacturers, there were more than 70 vaccine projects for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 globally in early April. The aim of such a vaccine is to create an adaptive immune response in the form of antigens in the vaccinated person that will protect against an invading microorganism and the disease it causes, in this case an infection with the coronavirus. Vaccines, which are biological preparations, are considered the most effective preventive measures against infectious diseases.

Coronaviruses, a group of viruses that belong to the family Coronaviridae, have always been around. Infections caused by other members of that family include severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which appeared in 2002 to 2003, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which appeared in September 2012. On both occasions, vaccines were developed, but to date, none of them has received drug approval—in comparison with other infectious diseases, such as influenza and HIV, SARS and MERS produced relatively few and locally restricted cases, thus lowering the willingness to further invest in vaccine development. Nevertheless, this earlier research may now help scientists in their quest for an antidote against SARS-CoV-2, which, with its high transmission rate and resulting numerous deaths, is of a different caliber.

To combat the novel virus, scientists have a range of processes at their disposal. Depending on the disease-causing agents, how it infects the cell and how the immune system responds to it, they decide which type of vaccine might be the most promising. Current options include live attenuated vaccines, which use a weakened form of the virus or bacteria that causes a disease, and inactivated vaccines that contain bacteria or viruses that have been killed by a chemical treatment or heat. Subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide and conjugate vaccines use specific pieces of the virus or bacteria—like its protein, sugar or capsid. Finally, toxoid vaccines use a toxin made by the virus or bacteria that causes a disease.

In the production of vaccines, embryonated chicken eggs play an important role. In 1931, they were discovered to be the perfect bioreactors for growing viruses and thus the best tool to produce vaccines. Almost 90 years later, 95 percent of all flu vaccine doses still contain egg-grown viruses, according to the German Max Planck Society. It’s easy to imagine that this production process will quickly near its limits in the case of a pandemic that affects millions of people.