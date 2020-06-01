Silent Auction

Official statistics indicate that 85 percent of tobacco growers in the country are small-scale producers who plant an average of one hectare under the crop yearly, reaping about 25 bales per hectare. They normally deliver a few bales at a time spread over the marketing season in an effort to capitalize on periodic price increases.

TIMB Chief Executive Andrew Matibiri said nine days into the marketing season that the anti-Covid-19 measures were doing well, with personal hygiene and isolation facilities in place and social distancing being upheld at trading floors.

“We have so far licensed four companies to decentralize to Karoi, two to Mvurwi, one to Marondera and two to Rusape,” he told Tobacco Reporter on May 8.

“Indications are that there will be two more companies buying in Karoi and one more in Mvurwi. In terms of hygiene, handwashing and so forth, we are satisfied that auction and contract floors are complying. Yes, all these present extra expenses as companies are having to lease or buy space at new sites as well as to put in place health systems, but we have no choice because of this disease.”

Minister of Agriculture Perrance Shiri, who was the guest of honor at the launch of the 2020 marketing season, said decentralized tobacco sales help growers cut transport costs and decongest the main trading floors in Harare.

“Please be consistent in turning your practical guidance into action to avoid continued spread of the disease. I urge everyone to continue to implement these guidelines up to the end of the season even after the lockdown is finally lifted in order to avoid resurgence in cases,” he said.

Deliveries were slow in the first nine days of the trading season partly because of restrictions in movement and farmers still familiarizing themselves with the new guidelines. Average prices were, however, higher this season than in 2019, according to the TIMB.

Tobacco farmer Monica Chinamasa said the quality of the crop that is delivered in the early stages of the trading period is typically poor as farmers sell the crop starting with the lower leaves that tend to be of poor quality thus attracting a low price and progressively reaping the leaves higher up the crop, which tend to be of higher quality and thus cost more.

Social distancing is the way to go in fighting Covid-19, she said, adding that the same holds true for decentralized sales.

“Authorities must be thorough with the regulations as this is all about people’s health, but my fear is on the sales representative,” she said.

“Yes, it is the farmer who chooses him, but that person cannot represent the farmer fully, especially when it comes to the price of my crop. Ideally, the farmer must be present when his or her bales are being sold.”