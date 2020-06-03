22nd Century Names New CEO

22nd Century Group has appointed James A. Mish to the position of CEO effective June 22, 2020. John Franzino has been named chief financial officer effective immediately.

Mish brings extensive global executive leadership experience in science-driven organizations with a recent focus on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Prior to joining 22nd Century, Mish served as CEO of Noramco, a producer of controlled substances for the pharmaceutical industry, and Purisys, a synthetic cannabinoid API ingredients and solutions provider to pharmaceutical and consumer products companies. Mish led the creation and spinoff of Purisys from Noramco during his tenure.

Prior to joining 22nd Century Group, Franzino served as chief financial officer of the West Point Association of Graduates. Additionally, he has extensive strategic financial leadership experience serving as vice president of finance and controller at Bard College; as chief financial officer of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company; and as chief financial officer of Labatt USA.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jim as our new Chief Executive Officer at this critical juncture in our Company’s history,” said Nora B. Sullivan, chairperson of the board of directors of 22nd Century. “We are also pleased to welcome John Franzino into the role of chief financial officer.”

