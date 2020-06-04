Fawky Abdallah Listed in Marquis Who’s Who

Tobacco industry consultant Fawky Abdallah has been included in Marquis Who’s Who.

According to the publication, Abdallah researched correlations between smoking and health and concluded that cigarette smoking is a serious health hazard. He then developed methods and techniques to make less harmful cigarette products. Abdallah shared his knowledge at more than 60 seminars worldwide.

Abdallah authored three books covering smoke evaluation, product development and product quality, which were translated into Spanish, Russian and Chinese.

In 2017, Tobacco Reporter recognized Abdallah with a Golden Leaf Award in the Most Outstanding Service to the Industry category.

First published in 1899, Marquis Who’s Who chronicles the lives of accomplished individuals “from every significant field of endeavor.”