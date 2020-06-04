Lil Hybrid 2.0 Goes Nationwide in Korea

KT&G will expand the sales of its Lil Hybrid 2.0 heated tobacco cigarette to all cities in South Korea.

The product debuted in February in major cities, such as Seoul, and expanded to 37 metropolitan areas in April.

The expansion follows a series of inquiries from consumers in areas where the product had not yet been released, according to Lim Wang-seop, business director for next-generation products at KT&G.

“Since the launch of the product, we have continued to expand our sales outlets,” Lim said. “We will continue to lead the e-cigarette market by strengthening product competitiveness and enhancing customer satisfaction through technological innovation.”

Lil Hybrid 2.0 is equipped with a function that automatically warms up when a stick is inserted for the first time. An OLED display provides information on the battery charge, the cartridge level and the remaining number of puffs.

The recommended consumer price is KRW110,000 ($90.27).



