BAT Launches E-cigarette Subscription Services

British American Tobacco (BAT) has launched personalized subscription services for its Vuse and Vype e-cigarette brands. With a variety of plans to choose from, vapers can sign up for monthly deliveries that offer “value, convenience and personalization.”

In the United Kingdom, BAT has introduced two monthly subscription services focusing on its award-winning Vype ePen3 and Vype ePod.

Each subscription plan includes a Vype ePen3 or Vype ePod every three months with a 25 percent saving on a three-month plan or a 33 percent saving on a six-month plan, both with no delivery charges. Each plan requires a minimum order of six packs per month.

In the United States, BAT continues to offer its popular Vuse Alto pod subscription service that includes a 10 percent discount on pods and free delivery.