PMI declares dividend, participates in Consumer Conference

Philip Morris International (PMI) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.17 per common share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 19, 2020.

PMI will also host a live audio call of a presentation and question and answer session by Jacek Olczak, chief operating officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, chief financial officer, at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 11, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be held in a virtual format and provide a live audio of the entire PMI session in a listen-only mode. Participants can register at PMI’s website to receive dial-in instructions and numbers.