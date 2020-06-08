BAT Opens Threshing Plant in Fiji

British American Tobacco (BAT) has opened a $10-million green leaf threshing factory in Votualevu, Fiji.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said cooperation from all stakeholders and sectors of the economy will ensure there are job sustainability and creation in the country.

The new factory, he added, will not only provide high-quality products to consumers but also create more employment opportunities.

BAT’s local general manager, Jeremy Hackett, said the new factory represents the culmination of more than two years of planning and hard work.

“Fiji is one of the very few countries where BAT undertakes tobacco farming to support the growth of local agriculture, providing employment to approximately 1,100 seasonal workers and hundreds of local farmers,” he said.

