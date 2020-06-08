Estonia Mulls End to E-Liquid Taxes

Lawmakers have submitted a bill to Estonia’s Parliament that would stop the collection of excise duty on tobacco e-liquids for two years.

The legislators hope the measure will help to control the border trade and black market.

In the draft explanation, the bill’s authors note that stopping the collection of excise duty will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to cut the price of e-liquids and encourage the sale of legal products.

If passed, the legislation will enter into force on Dec. 1, 2020.