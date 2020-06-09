Foundation to Probe Menthol Bans and Social Justice

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World has begun a series of surveys analyzing the behaviors of adult smokers in several countries before and after the EU menthol cigarette ban that came into force on May 20, 2020.

While there is solid science to suggest that a ban of menthol combustible cigarettes would ultimately improve public health, the foundation says it is crucial that legislation does not put already vulnerable communities in even greater danger.

The organization hopes that the findings from its survey will help inform other jurisdictions considering similar measures.

Last November, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes. And in February of this year, the House of Representatives approved a bill to eliminate the sale of these cigarettes at the federal level.

Yet many researchers point out that the use of menthol cigarettes is disproportionately high among U.S. ethnic minority groups, especially African Americans. Democratic Congresswoman Yvette Clarke noted that nationwide menthol bans would have little effect on white smokers, while “black smokers could face even more sweeping harassment from law enforcement if the hint of menthol smoke can justify a stop.”