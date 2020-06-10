KT&G Donates Diagnostics Kits to Russia and Turkey

KT&G has provided diagnostic kits worth KRW100 million ($84,136) to Russia and Turkey, where the new coronavirus infection has been spreading rapidly. In early May, the government provided 6,300 diagnostic kits to the Indonesian government.

“We decided to further support Russia and Turkey in order to help overcome the global disaster,” said Kyung-Dong Kim, KT&G’s head of social contribution. “We will fulfill our social responsibilities as a company.”

Headquartered in South Korea, KT&G has substantial operations in both countries.

KT&G has also supported coronavirus relief efforts in its home market. Among other initiatives, the company donated KRW500 million in emergency aid to the National Association for Disaster Relief and delivered KRW1,600 million worth of medical items.