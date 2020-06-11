Avail Agrees to Buy Giant Vapes

Avail Vapor, a premium U.S. e-liquid retailer, has agreed to acquire Giant Vapes, a major global e-commerce vapor company.

According to Avail, the acquisition would create a global, omnichannel organization with a clear mission to bring value to customers wherever they choose to shop.

“By combining the strengths of Avail’s broad brick-and-mortar footprint and Giant Vapes’ extensive e-commerce platform, the combined company will deliver unique value to its customers both in the U.S. and abroad,” the company wrote in a statement.

Following the acquisition, Avail Chairman and CEO James Xu will lead the combined companies alongside Justin Murphy, vice president of retail and marketing, who will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of both Avail and Giant Vapes.