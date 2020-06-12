Stanton to Chair Imperial Brands’ Audit Committee

Karen Witts has decided to step down as chair of the audit committee and as a non-executive director of Imperial Brands effective June 15, 2020.

Jon Stanton, who has been a member of the audit committee since May 2019 and has the required relevant financial experience, will succeed Witts as chair of the audit committee.

“I would like to thank Karen for her significant contribution to the board and its committees over the past six and a half years and wish her well in the future,” said Imperial Brands’ Chair Therese Esperdy.