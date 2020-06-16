Hong Kong: Vapor Ban Threat Lifted
Asian consumer advocacy groups and tobacco harm reduction advocates have welcomed Hong Kong Legislative Council’s (Legco) decision to suspend discussions on a proposed ban of vapor products, saying this will provide smokers with safer smoke-free alternatives.
On June 2, Legco’s bills committee on smoking announced it had ceased discussions over the proposed ban on electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products (HTPs) and other electronic nicotine-delivery systems.
Some committee members strongly opposed the measure, citing scientific studies showing that e-cigarettes, HTPs and the like have lower levels of toxicants than combustible cigarettes.
IQOSER, a heated-tobacco concern group in Hong Kong, said the end of discussions on the proposed ban would hopefully bring lawmakers’ attention to the problem of smoking in the territory.
“Smoking incidence remains at more than 10 percent in Hong Kong, which means a tenth of our population is exposed to the health risks brought about by toxicants found in tar, the by-product of tobacco smoke,” said Joe Lo of IQOSER, a member of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates.