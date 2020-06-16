Sivignon to Join Imperial Brands Board
Pierre-Jean Sivignon will join the board of Imperial Brands on July 1, 2020.
Sivignon is an experienced finance professional, having held chief financial officer positions at Faurecia, a leader in automotive technology, Philips, a health technology company, and most recently Groupe Carrefour, a global retailer, where he was also deputy CEO, advisor to the Carrefour chair and CEO.
Sivignon is currently a nonexecutive director of Vista Oil & Gas, which is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. He has previously held nonexecutive directorships with Imerys and Technip.
“We are delighted to welcome Pierre-Jean to the Imperial Brands board,” said Imperial Brands Chair Therese Esperdy. “His international financial expertise in customer-facing businesses will be of great value to us, and he joins the board at an exciting time for the company.”
Sivignon will also join Imperial Brands’ audit committee effective July 1, 2020.