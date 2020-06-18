Study: Assessment of Relative Risk Determined by Questioning

The share of people who believe e-cigarettes are equally harmful or more harmful than traditional cigarettes depends on how the question is asked, according to new research published in Tobacco Control.

Tobacco companies often claim that a large proportion of the population perceives potential modified risk tobacco products as equally or more harmful than cigarettes, and argue misperceptions need to be corrected using modified risk claims.

However, the studies they cite predominantly use one specific measurement of comparative risk, according to the researchers.