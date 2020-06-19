KPMG: EU Illicit Cigarette Market at Record Low

The European market for illicit cigarettes reached a record low in 2019, even as consumption of counterfeits continues to grow, according to a KPMG study commissioned by Philip Morris International (PMI).

In 2019, EU consumers purchased 38.9 billion illicit cigarettes—the lowest number since the KPMG study first took place in 2006. The figure represents represented 7.9 percent of total EU cigarette consumption, 0.7 percentage points less than in the previous year.

Despite the overall decline of illicit cigarette consumption, which continued for the seventh consecutive year, the consumption of counterfeit cigarettes continued to grow, reaching 7.6 billion, a 38.3 percent increase compared to 2018 and the highest level recorded to date.

“The continued decline of illicit tobacco trade in the EU is a positive development and reinforces the importance of supply chain control measures, strict enforcement, and collaboration in combating this issue,” said Alvise Giustiniani, vice president of illicit trade prevention at PMI.

“We must remain focused on these collective efforts, as there continue to be worrying trends like the increase of counterfeit cigarettes and the persisting problem of illicit whites. The first ever EU-wide tracking and tracing system that was introduced last year under the European Tobacco Products Directive is an important tool for law enforcement and one that we should continue to enhance through close collaboration and information-sharing to remain highly vigilant on emerging risks.”