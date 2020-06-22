Australia Extends Nicotine Vape Ban

E-cigarettes containing nicotine will remain illegal in Australia for at least another year, reports The Daily Mail.

The federal government is extending a ban on the importation of such products unless prescribed by a doctor.

The ban will remain in place for 12 months to allow for public consultation on the regulation of nicotine products by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Under the ban, Australians would still be able to vape nicotine if their doctor provides a prescription.

They would get their e-cigarettes or refills via a permission granted by the health department to a doctor or medical supplier who would be able to import the goods using a courier service or by cargo service.

The goods cannot be imported through international mail.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) welcomed the decision, saying that vaping is not a healthy alternative to smoking.

“Nicotine is a highly addictive substance and there is no level of tobacco use which is safe,” AMA Vice President Chris Zappala said.