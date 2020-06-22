Co-founder Resigns From Boikon

Jeroen Oosterhof has announced his resignation as co-director and co-owner of Boikon, a Dutch engineering firm that develops track-and-trace solutions for the tobacco industry, among other technologies.

Oosterhof founded Boikon almost 25 years ago with his brother Erik Oosterhof in an attic, where they made technical drawings. The firm has experienced considerable growth and evolved into a leading technological innovator serving a wide variety of industries.

In 2018, Boikon won a Tobacco Reporter Golden Leaf Award in the Most promising product introduction category for its Djura technology.

Erik will acquire Jeroen’s shares in Boikon and continue the company’s day-to-day management.

“Boikon is a great company with nice colleagues and relations,” said Jeroen. “I have full confidence in Erik continuing the company and wish Boikon and all her relations a bright future.”