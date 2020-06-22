Pyxus to Delist From New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has commenced proceedings to delist Pyxus International. Trading in Pyxus’ common stock has been suspended.

The NYSE determined that Pyxus is no longer suitable for listing under after the company filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy code. Pyxus does not intend to appeal the NYSE’s determination.

Pyxus’ common stock began to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace on June 17, 2020, under the symbol PYXSQ. Investors can find quotes for the company’s common stock on.

Pyxus does not expect a transition to the OTC Pink marketplace to affect the company’s operations.

“The company can provide no assurance that its common stock will continue to trade on this market, whether broker-dealers will continue to provide public quotes of the company’s common stock on this market, whether the trading volume of the company’s common stock will be sufficient to provide for an efficient trading market or whether quotes for the company’s common stock may be blocked by OTC Markets Group in the future,” Pyxus wrote in a statement.