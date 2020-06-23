AR Packaging Consolidates Brands
AR Packaging is incorporating all its brands under the AR Packaging identity.
The seven brands now becoming one are AR Packaging, A&R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers, Maju Jaya and AR Packaging Digital. The four recently acquired brands Nampak Carton Nigeria, K+D, RLC Packaging and BSC Drukarnia Opakowan will also be incorporated under the new name.
According to AR Packaging, the move is in line with its corporate strategy as the company prepares for further growth organically and through acquisitions.
AR Packaging group of companies is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers in the packaging sector with net sales of more than €900 million ($1.02 billion) and factories in 13 countries.