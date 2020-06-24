Vuse Named ‘Pacesetter’

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s (RJRVC) Vuse Alto and Vuse Ciro e-cigarettes were named two of the Top-10 product pacesetters by Information Resources Inc. (IRI), a data and analytics research group that closely monitors the consumer package goods (CPG) industry.

Each year top CPG brands are recognized as IRI New Product Pacesetters, a list highlighting innovation that are resonating most with consumers.

“Today’s adult nicotine consumers are looking for unique products that fit their modern-day lives, and Vuse has built a portfolio of options that have consumer moments in mind,” said Leila Medeiros, U.S. head of the Vuse brand.

“Our dynamic approach to developing vapor products, paired with our team’s unrivaled industry knowledge, global market scale and commitment to responsible marketing, means we can create brands that adult nicotine consumers prefer, and products that deliver unique, enjoyable and reliable experiences.”

R.J. Reynolds has submitted several Vuse products to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing authorization.