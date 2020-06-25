Altadis USA Releases Henry Clay Limited Edition

On the heels of the 2019 launch of the Henry Clay War Hawk cigar brand, Altadis USA is releasing the limited-edition.

A collaboration between Rafael Nodal and A.J. Fernandez, the Henry Clay War Hawk Rebellious limited edition is handmade in Nicaragua. With just 1,200 boxes produced, shipping begins July 15 for this cigar available in 20-count boxes.

“We are extremely proud of what we accomplished with our 2019 War Hawk, which was made at La Flor de Copan in Honduras and earned exceptional ratings,” said Nodal, who is Head of Product Capability for Tabacalera USA.

“With the War Hawk Rebellious Limited Edition, we are offering adult consumers a complex, medium-bodied, Nicaraguan blend that complements the original War Hawk and provides smokers with a unique Nicaraguan experience,” Nodal said.