RELX Presents Infinity

RELX Technology has launched two new e-cigarettes: Infinity and Essential.

Using independently developed “super smooth performance” technology, both products offer full flavor and “velvety smooth” puffs, according to RELX.

“The Infinity demonstrates our focus on relentless technological innovation,” said RELX CEO Kate Wang. “I’m proud of the entire RELX global team for creating a beautifully designed device with superior technology, and with a dedication to innovation that RELX is now globally known for.”

To ensure leak resistance and high quality, RELX’s engineers tested more than 12,000 Infinity pods. The company has submitted patent applications for more than 50 innovations used in the device. In March 2020, the Infinity was awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020.