Cerulean Appoints New Head of Sales

Paul Glenn, head of sales and aftersales at Cerulean, will be retiring at the end of 2020.

He will be succeeded by Gianmarco Guiduzzi, who joins Cerulean from G.D where he worked as a key account manager for multinationals within the tobacco sector.

With a master’s degree in engineering from Bologna University and an executive MBA from Bocconi University, Guiduzzi is well qualified to deal with the ever-changing tobacco market, according to Cerulean.

Guiduzzi will act as head of sales and aftersales designate until Glenn’s retirement.

“I’d like to personally thank Paul for his dedication and service during his time here at Cerulean and wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement,” said Steve Frankham, managing director of Cerulean.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to welcome Gianmarco to the Cerulean team. Gianmarco has been working closely with Cerulean since the Coesia acquisition in 2017 and I have the greatest confidence that he will pick up where Paul has left off and continue to grow the business.”

Glenn has spent much of his working life in the tobacco industry. He joined Cerulean in 2008 from Courtaulds Acetate where he was sales director for 10 years.