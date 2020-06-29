Georgia Likely to Tax Vapor Products

Georgia’s General Assembly passed a measure Friday to authorize the taxation of vapor products, reports the Athens Banner-Herald. The bill also raises the U.S. state’s minimum age to vape or smoke cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The measure slaps a 7 percent excise tax on vaping products such as e-cigarettes, vape pens, refillable cartridges and electric hookahs.

The vaping tax was added to a separate bill that raises the minimum age to use tobacco and vape products to 21. The bill passed by a 45-8 vote in the Senate Friday after the state House passed it by a 123-33 vote on Thursday. It now heads to Governor Brian Kemp for his signature.

Vapor product manufacturers and vape store owners had opposed the excise tax and new licensing rules, arguing higher prices on vaping could drive smokers back to cigarettes after using the tobacco-less products to kick the habit.