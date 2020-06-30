KT&G Researcher Recognized For Innovation
A KT&G researcher has received the Prime Minister Award in recognition of his contribution to industrial development in South Korea.
KT&G Senior Researcher Kim Ik-jung was recognized for his development of a fat-soluble liquid encapsulation technology previously held only by prominent pharmaceutical manufacturers in Japan and Europe, and for securing patent rights in Korea and overseas.
The technology enabled KT&G to localize the production of tobacco capsules, for which it previously relied on imports from Japan. The technology could potentially also be used in other industries, including medicines and foods.
The award was presented June 24 on South Korea’s 55th Invention Day, an event organized by the Korean Intellectual Property Office and hosted by the Korea Invention Promotion Association.