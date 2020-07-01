Altria Veteran Brian Quigley joins Respira
Brian Quigley has joined Respira Technologies as chief operating officer.
Quigley spent 16 years at Altria Group where he was CEO of the smokeless tobacco business from 2012 to 2018.
“We are thrilled to have Brian join the Respira team as we prepare to enter the commercial phase of our company’s growth,” said Mario Danek, Respira’s Founder and CEO. “Brian’s vocal leadership for responsible industry practices and harm reduction combined with his impressive track record of driving business performance in FDA-regulated businesses make him the perfect leader for the next phase of growth for our unique product platforms.”
Respira has developed two proprietary drug delivery platforms designed for safe aerosol-based delivery of drugs to patients and end users, without the creation of harmful byproducts and compounds. According to Respira, the platforms have applications in nicotine-replacement therapies, reduced-harm tobacco products and pharmaceutical drug delivery.
“I am excited to be joining Respira Technologies at this critical moment in the company’s journey,” said Quigley. “I look forward to working with our team, investors and partners as we prepare to commercialize our proprietary drug delivery platforms.”