Two-Stage Tobacco

A passion for tobacco

One question that arises here is why a scientist and a dentist are involved with shisha, and the answer seems to be a passion for the product and its consumption, something that they did to relax in the evenings during their time at university. “We have a passion for shisha tobacco and have applied an incredible amount of science to the development of our product and making our tobacco the very best that it can be,” Aatif said in a note that he sent to me prior to our meeting. “We pride ourselves on our dedication to perfecting our bespoke blends.”

Additionally, Aatif says that he became disenchanted with science because Britain did not look after its scientists. But after speaking with him, I came away with the impression that the lure of entrepreneurship would have drawn him away in any case because his performance cars business, something he started as a hobby while still at university, is also a passion as well as a business. To be running one business on the grounds that you have a passion for what you are selling might be seen as the sign of a dilettantish businessman, but to run two on the grounds of passion needs real commitment.

But despite the passion, ASUK is run as a tight ship from which sales are made only to commercial lounges or through cashless, online retail transactions, e-commerce being another area of interest for Aatif. As well as having only two full-time employees, the company is run not out of some high-rent, big-city location but from of a space carved out of the car parts warehouse, which is based in Dundonald, a village in Ayrshire on the west coast of Scotland, but which is nevertheless only a 30 minutes’ drive from the Glasgow airport.

Aatif says ASUK’s sales are rising month on month at both lounges and retail, so while the first shipment from India of his two-component product amounted to 60 kg and came by airfreight, shipments are now of 500 kg and arrive by sea. He is confident about the future of his business to the extent that he is currently looking for a bonded warehouse, which will save his company from having to pay duty up front.

Although ASUK launched with a single paan-flavored product in London in January last year (and followed up with eight more flavors in 2019 and another four by February 2020), this isn’t the blind optimism of a newcomer. Aatif is well aware that shisha is a tobacco product that comes with all of the negative baggage that the category carries. Before ASUK was formed, he owned an architect-designed shisha lounge and is therefore able to act as an unofficial consultant to his lounge-owning customers, not only in respect of issues such as equipment hygiene and tax obligations but also on how to comply with regulations requiring that such lounges are 50 percent permanently open while providing a warm, welcoming environment, even during U.K. winters.