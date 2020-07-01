Unidentical Twins

South Korea and Japan, the world’s leading heat-not-burn markets, have different views on the technology’s potential for tobacco harm reduction.

By Stefanie Rossel

Six years after Philip Morris International’s (PMI) IQOS device hit the shelves, Japan and South Korea are the world’s two leading markets for heated-tobacco products (HTP). Euromonitor International valued Japan’s HTP market at $8.59 billion in 2019, up from $7.76 billion in 2018. South Korea’s HTP market totaled $1.61 billion in 2019, up from $1.53 in 2018 and more than $1 billion above third-ranking Italy. In contrast to South Korea’s overall tobacco sector, which is expected to grow only modestly through 2023, the country’s HTP market may increase by 21 percent annually to reach $4.4 billion, according to Euromonitor.

That South Korea followed in the footsteps of Japan surprised few. Both countries are perfect breeding grounds for high-tech reduced-risk tobacco products. Before the arrival of HTPs, their tobacco markets were dominated by combustible cigarettes. Both nations are health-conscious and tech savvy, sporting a love of gadgets. And both are economic powerhouses. With a population of 51 million, South Korea is the world’s 11th largest economy; Japan (population: 126.5 million) ranks third behind the U.S. and China. Both cultures value discretion and politeness, meaning that smokers are keen to avoid disturbing others, for example with secondhand smoke.

There are, of course, differences between the two markets. Japan has often been cited as a special case in its rapid adoption of HTPs as there is little competition from other reduced-risk products (RRPs). Nicotine-containing vapor products are banned in Japan.

Nonetheless, South Korea’s smokers eagerly embraced HTPs when they entered the market in 2017. Three types of electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) are sold in the country: e-cigarettes, HTPs and a hybrid product combining elements of both. Although e-liquid vapes were introduced earlier, HTPs quickly became much more popular. According to The Korea Herald, HTPs represented 13.5 percent of the country’s tobacco market in 2019 while e-cigarettes had a share of 4 percent. By comparison, the share of HTPs in Japan, where the products have been on the market since 2014, was estimated at 23 percent in 2019.

In both countries, the HTP market is dominated by first-mover IQOS although other players have joined the race over the past few years. In Japan, IQOS held 17.7 percent of the country’s tobacco market in the first quarter of 2020. Other products include Glo (British American Tobacco) and Ploom (Japan Tobacco).

In South Korea, HTPs include IQOS, Glo and KT&G’s Lil. With an estimated 50 to 60 percent, IQOS has the largest slice of the market.