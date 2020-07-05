UKVIA Wants Tax Parity With NRTs for Vapor

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is calling on the U.K. government to consider a similar VAT rate for vaping that currently applies to nicotine replacement therapies (NRT). The call comes as the Chancellor of the Exchequer is reportedly looking at reducing the VAT rates in the wake of the coronavirus as the government last did during the 2008 economic downturn.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, the UKVIA urges the government to consider a level playing field in regard to the VAT rate between NRT and vaping products, to support adult smokers who would otherwise not quit smoking to make the switch to vaping, the release states.

The letter points to the recent Public Health England Vaping in England report that found that when vaping products were used in an attempt to quit, either alone or with licensed medication, success rates were comparable to, if not higher than, NRTs alone.

John Dunne, director at UKVIA, said the vaping sector has been a major retail success story this century and is playing a major role in getting smokers to quit, thereby helping cut the huge annual cost of healthcare that is often associated with smoking.

“Yet according to research nearly 1 in 10 smokers do not switch to e-cigarettes because they considered them to cost too much,” he said. “Ensuring that the price of vaping products remains much lower than cigarettes is vitally important in continuing to encourage the some 7 million smokers in the U.K., who otherwise do not quit, to make the switch.”