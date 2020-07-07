FDA Grants IQOS Modified Exposure Claim

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today issued exposure modification orders to Philip Morris International’s (PMI) IQOS heat-not-burn device system (holder and charger) and three Marlboro Heatstick variants.

The FDA determined that IQOS does not currently meet the standard for marketing with reduced risk claims but can be marketed with a reduced exposure claim.

Specifically the FDA is allowing the companies to claim:

The IQOS system heats tobacco but does not burn it.

This significantly reduces the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals.

Scientific studies have shown that switching completely from conventional cigarettes to the IQOS system significantly reduces your body’s exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.

PMI and Altria will be required to conduct post market surveillance studies and will need to renew the order four years from today.

In a note to investors, Morgan Stanley described the FDA’s order as a positive development because it provides greater flexibility for IQOS to be marketed as relatively less harmful than cigarettes.

“The inability to make relative lower harm claims is a constraint to broader IQOS adoption in the U.S.,” wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman.

“Over time, PM can continue to submit additional information towards a full MRTP approval. The modified exposure designation combined with pending PMTA approval for IQOS 3 should accelerate MO’s [Altria’s] U.S. expansion strategy for IQOS. The FDA’s recognition of IQOS’s benefits relative to cigarettes may also enhance IQOS’ perception with international health agencies, helping its growth prospects,” Kaufman said.

Read the FDA’s announcement here.