Smoore Raises $918 Million in Hong Kong Public Offering

Smoore International has raised $918 million in its initial public offering (IPO) at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reports Reuters. The deal is the largest IPO in Hong Kong since the start of 2020.

The Shenzhen, China-based firm offered 574 million shares, according to the company’s prospectus, and had indicated the stock would be priced between HKD9.60 ($1.24) and HKD12.40 per share.

The largest investors were Huaneng Trust, which took $80 million worth of stock, and Prime Capital which took $50 million, according to Smoore’s prospectus.

In 2019, Smoore reported a profit of CNY2.17 billion ($307.8 million), up from CNY733.9 million one year earlier.

Smoore is due to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.