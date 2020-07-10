Kazakhstan Tightens Tobacco Law

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 8 signed into law comprehensive tobacco control measures to protect Kazakhstanis against the health and economic consequences of tobacco consumption.

The Health Act treats all nicotine products, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices, as tobacco products. Smokeless tobacco products are banned altogether.

It prohibits point-of-sale displays and expands the list of smoke-free places to outdoor playgrounds, underground walkways, transit areas and cars with children. The legislation also prohibits new products in smoke-free places and increases fines for violators.

The new law increases the size of pictorial warning labels from 50 to 65 percent of the display areas and raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Manufacturers will be required to disclose the contents of all products containing nicotine.