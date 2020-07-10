R.J. Reynolds Launches Velo Nicotine Lozenges

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC) is expanding its modern oral portfolio with Velo dissolvable nicotine lozenges.

A leading modern oral nicotine brand globally, Velo-branded products in the United States are designed to provide adult tobacco consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco.

RJRVC says the decision to offer Velo nicotine lozenges reflects the company’s commitment to meeting adult nicotine consumers’ changing preferences and desire for convenience, simplicity and choice.

“We are pleased to expand the Velo product portfolio to better provide adult nicotine consumers with a range of sensorial, modern oral nicotine options,” said Shay Mustafa, senior vice president for modern oral at RJRVC. “Bringing Velo nicotine lozenges to our portfolio reiterates our commitment to empower consumer choice and to provide adult nicotine consumers with products that fit modern lifestyles.”

Velo-branded dissolvable nicotine lozenges are currently available for adult nicotine consumers to responsibly purchase at select retailers in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Houston, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and online at www.velo.com.

In addition to dissolvable hard and soft format lozenges in four flavors, Velo offers adult nicotine consumers disposable nicotine pouches in varying strengths and flavors.