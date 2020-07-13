Ballard Joins Vector as Chief Technology Officer

Vector Group has appointed veteran industry operations and technology leader David Ballard as senior vice president of enterprise efficiency and chief technology officer. In this newly created role, Ballard will be responsible for seeking out new technologies and operational efficiencies for the company and its subsidiaries. Ballard has served as a consultant to the company since February 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome David to the company,” said Howard M. Lorber, president and chief executive officer of Vector Group. “With over 30 years of experience, David will bring to our management team a level of technology and operations expertise that will be highly addictive. In this rapidly evolving industry landscape, bringing aboard a visible and respected leader of his caliber underscores our commitment to remaining at the forefront of technology and digital operations.”

Ballard most recently served as senior vice president of enterprise services of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services. Prior to joining Ladenburg, Ballard served as president and chief operating officer for Docupace Technologies. Ballard was previously the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cetera Financial Group and held management positions at several firms in the independent financial advisory and asset management industries, including AIG Advisor Group, SunAmerica Mutual Funds and AIG Retirement Services.