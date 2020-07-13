Cerulean Partners With Sirius for Laboratory Automation Solutions

Cerulean is partnering with Sirius Automation of Buffalo Grove Illinois, USA, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of high-quality laboratory automation equipment and solutions.

Sirius Automation and Cerulean will collaborate on the supply and marketing of integrated solutions for laboratory automation around the globe. The partnership compliments Cerulean’s existing product offerings and improves the company’s ability to provide leading edge, innovative laboratory automation solutions.

“This partnership between Cerulean and Sirius Automation is fantastic news for our customers, who can now benefit from a wider range of laboratory automation products and solutions,” said Ian Tindall, Cerulean head of innovation and marketing.