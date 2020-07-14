Warren elected as a USTC Director

Lindsey Warren has been elected as a director of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative (USTC) by members District 10. Warren will serve for a three-year term commencing immediately and ending on April 30, 2023.

A resident of Lunenburg County, Virginia, USA, Warren has shown dedication to the cooperative as a member since 1982 and is currently farming several crops on more than 3,000 acres at Warren Farms, according to USTC.

“We are happy to have Mr. Lindsey Warren on our team and look forward to working with him,” the cooperative wrote in statement.”