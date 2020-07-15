RJRVC Updates Vuse Website

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has launched its updated consumer-focused website for the Vuse brand.

The updated site is designed to enable adult nicotine consumers aged 21 and up to customize and purchase their ideal vapor product and “explore creative passions with engaging content,” according to the press release. The site will continue to require robust third-party age verification prior to purchase.

“Our website may look brand new, but our mission remains the same: We are committed to responsibly delivering enjoyable vapor products to adult nicotine consumers,” said Amy Harp, vice president of digital marketing and ecommerce. “We believe vapor products can be marketed responsibly to ANCs [adult nicotine consumers] without compromising on the quality and enjoyment they are looking for. This website was developed thoughtfully and diligently to meet our high standards for responsible marketing while delivering sought-after product access for our consumers.”

Consumers can now customize device colors, device wraps, flavors and nicotine strengths directly on the site. Consumers can also engage with the broader Vuse community on Instagram and Facebook through the website.

Vuse is offering a limited time discount to commemorate the launch of the updated site.