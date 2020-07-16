Zimbabwe Leaf Sales Earnings Up

Zimbabwe earned $326 million from the sale of 135.42 million kilograms of tobacco leaf since the beginning of the selling season in April, according to statistics from the industry regulator.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board said the sales as of July 12 were about 18.36 percent higher than the same period last year, which stood at $275.69 million. The crop sold at an average price of $2.41 per kilogram, higher than the $1.84 during the same period last year.