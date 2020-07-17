Puff Bar Sued for Online Sale of Vapes, Youth Use

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing Puff Bar, alongside Cool Clouds Distribution, for allegedly selling its flavored vapor products online. The company is also being accused of failing to protect against delivery of their products to minors, in violation of state law, according to the suit.

The complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent Puff Bar and its distributor from selling its products in Massachusetts while the lawsuit is ongoing. Puff Bar has already suspended all US sales of its products.

Last November, Massachusetts became the first state in the country to ban the sale of flavored vapor and tobacco products. The law also banned the sale of all menthol flavored tobacco products.

Much remains unknown about Puff Bar. For example, it is unclear who owns the company, according to FairWarning. A document filed with the California Secretary of State lists Patrick Beltran as the chief financial officer and Nick Minas as the CEO, but both men have stated that despite their titles, they are in charge only of running the company’s website.

“These products are dangerous, addictive and particularly appealing to young people, which is why Massachusetts moved quickly to regulate them. Companies that blatantly violate these laws will face legal action from my office,” Healey said in a statement.