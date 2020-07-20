Honduras Orders Cigar Factories to Close
The Honduran government has ordered the closure of cigar factories as the number of Covid-19 cases in the area spikes.
The city of Danli and the district of El Paraiso will return to phase zero as of Wednesday, July 22. This means only pharmacies, supermarkets and gas stations will remain open.
The closure will reportedly last for at least 15 days.
This will be the second government-mandated closure this year. The first came after Covid-19 began to hit the area—only six cases were confirmed at the time. The number of confirmed cases has now reached over 30,000, including the Honduran president. There have been 835 deaths as of Friday.