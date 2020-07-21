IMS Technologies Partners With Reifenhauser
IMS Technologies has partnered with Reifenhauser India Marketing Private Limited to reinforce its presence in the Indian market.
“Considering the rapid growth of the converting business in India, it is necessary for the group to further strengthen its presence in the country and to refine its market penetration strategy. Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to improve our support to the existing customers and to approach the new ones more effectively,” said Marino Ferrarese, group sales and marketing director.
Starting in July 2020, Reifenhauser India Marketing Private Limited will represent Goebel IMS. Laem IMS and Rotomac brands will also be available on the market.
“IMS Technologies with its brands Goebel IMS, Laem IMS and Rotomac represents state-of-the-art technologies in the slitting, rewinding and packaging fields. We are very proud to be their representatives in the Indian market,” said Manish Mehta, founder of Reifenhauser India Marketing Private Limited.