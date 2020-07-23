Pyxus Receives Major Support From Creditors for Plan

Pyxus International, a global value-added agricultural company, announced that its Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization of Pyxus International and its Affiliated Debtors was overwhelmingly approved by each class of creditors entitled to vote.

Of those that submitted ballots, holders of 100 percent of first lien notes (holding over $266 million of principal) and over 99 percent of the second lien notes (holding over $524 million of principal) voted in favor of the Prepackaged Plan.

In addition, on July 22, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court presiding over the company’s Chapter 11 cases approved the company’s entry into a commitment letter for a $75 million revolving credit facility to be provided by Sound Point Capital upon the effective date of the Prepackaged Plan, subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions.

“The level of support from our first lien and second lien noteholders in favor of the Prepackaged Plan, and the commitment from Sound Point to finance the company’s go-forward working capital needs, reflects their collective confidence in our proposed restructuring transaction and future business strategy,” said Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus’ president and CEO. “The Company looks forward to working with its creditors and its other constituents to complete its restructuring process and emerge from the Chapter 11 in the near term.”

The hearing to consider approval of the Prepackaged Plan is scheduled for August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.