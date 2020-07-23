Russian Lawmakers Pass Vapor and Hookah Restrictions

Russian lawmakers have adopted a bill restricting the use of electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

According to a statement of the lawmaking authority, the document sets restrictions on the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems and hookahs inside certain territories, premises and objects; issues requirements for demonstration of electronic smoking articles in audiovisual works for minors and adults.

Moreover, the document restricts the sale of vapor products and bans their sale to minors and involvement of children in the use of them, according to a Russian state information agency.

There is also a proposal to introduce administrative fines for violations of the imposed restrictions.