India Specifies New Tobacco Health Warnings

India’s Ministry of Health on July 23 issued new sets of specified health warnings with enhanced pictorial images to be printed on all tobacco products. The amended rules will be applicable from Dec. 1, 2020, and will be in force till 12 months thereafter.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, “All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after Dec. 1, 2020, shall display the first set of images while the second set of images will be displayed by the tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after Dec. 1, 2021. Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.”

Violators risk imprisonment or fines as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act of 2003.