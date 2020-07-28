Sales and Profit up at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (TPB) announced its second-quarter results and increased its 2020 guidance.

Net sales increased 12.5 percent to $105 million, and gross profit increased 16.8 percent to $48.1 million. Net income decreased $4 million to $9.2 million, reflecting the inclusion of expensing premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) costs incurred during the current quarter compared to the net gain related to a settlement from the V2 winddown in the previous year’s quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.8 percent to $22.8 million.

Absent any further acquisitions, the company projects 2020 net sales to be $370 million to $382 million (up from previous guidance of $338 million to $353 million). It projects 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $78 million to $83 million (up from previous guidance of $69 million to $75 million). Its projections assume no upside from the PMTA process in 2020.