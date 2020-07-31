Cerulean Shares Insights
Cerulean has released a white paper on automating processes in vape laboratories.
“Appropriate automation significantly reduces the variability inherent in some processes and can increase laboratory efficiency as well as presenting the potential for increasing efficiencies by reducing the number of staff present at any point in an analytical cycle, so helping with social distancing in this current climate,” according to Cerulean.
The white paper recommends adopting operator-independent techniques to help smoke and vapor laboratories.