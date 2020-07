Japan Tobacco (JT) will relocate its headquarters to a new location in Tokyo on Oct. 5.

The new address is: Kamiyacho Trust Tower, 24-6, Toranomon 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo.

JT will lease the 26th to 30th floors of the building and occupy 19,253.06 square meters of office space.

The company has approximately 62,000 employees in more than 130 countries.